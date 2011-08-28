Obama Spotted Drinking Martinis.



I do not care if the President takes a vacation or where. I am more concerned with what he does when he is supposed to be working. Still, I could not resist reporting sightings on Martha’s Vineyard.

On Thursday, Obama ate dinner at the restaurant State Road with Vernon Jordan, Massachusetts Governor Patrick, and their spouses. The Obamas ordered martinis.

The President played golf on all three of the island’s courses. My friends, who were members at these clubs, said the President was “friendly” and “pleasant.”



