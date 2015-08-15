The White House just released President Obama's vacation playlists on Spotify

Maya Kosoff

On Thursday, the White House announced President Obama’s summer reading lists.

On Friday, the White House has followed up by releasing President Obama’s two “summer vacation” playlists on Spotify (sorry, Apple Music).

The president’s “Day” playlist has 20 high-energy tracks from artists like Coldplay, Brandi Carlisle, and Florence + the Machine.

The more laid-back “Night” playlist includes songs from The Lumineers, Al Green, and Van Morrison.

The playlists, uploaded on the official White House Spotify account, even have their own Twitter hashtag: #POTUSPlaylist.

“President Obama hand-picked his favourite songs for a summer playlist,” according to the White House’s Spotify account. 

Obama announced the playlists himself on Twitter:

You can check out both playlists below.

 

 

