Obama spokesman tweets out photo of jubilant former president as GOP Obamacare replacement fails

Former President Barack Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, tweeted a photo on Friday of Obama striking what looks like a boxing pose in the White House on the day the Affordable Care Act passed Congress seven years ago.

Lewis posted the photo minutes after Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan told President Donald Trump that he could not gather the necessary votes to repeal and replace Obamacare.

House leaders pulled the AHCA just 30 minutes before a scheduled vote was to take place.

Republican lawmakers have been promising to repeal Obama’s signature healthcare legislation since it was signed into law in 2010.

The failed bill is a significant setback for President Donald Trump’s agenda and a particular blow to Ryan, the AHCA’s architect.

The picture was taken by White House photographer Pete Souza, who has regularly posted photos of Obama’s eight years in office — often with pointed messages — to his substantial Instagram following.

