This Picture Of Barack Obama And Baby Spiderman Is The Best Ever

Grace Wyler

In what is perhaps the greatest photo ever taken of President Barack Obama, White House photographer Pete Souza captures the Commander-in-Chief pretending to get caught in the web of a miniature Spiderman. 

The photo, taken October 26, was released to TIME magazine for its Person Of The Year feature on Obama. 

Here it is: 

obama spiderman

Photo: Pete Souza/White House via Twitter

