Obama's Speech Spent WAY Too Much Time Talking About The Deficit

Well that’s unfortunate.Obama spent a lot of time talking about the deficit tonight, meaning he’s spending a lot of time implicitly accepting the premise that deficit reduction needs to be a big priority.



Even though he’s calling for his “balanced approach” (closing loopholes!) this still sounds like deficits, deficits, deficits.

We count the word deficit 10 times.

He only said the word jobs 31 times. That’s way out of whack.

Even on the investment part, he keeps looping back to how everything is paid for and it won’t cost a dime.

Read the full speech here — >

