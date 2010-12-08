Obama Compares GOP To Hostage Takers And Bomb Throwers While Begging Democrats To Support Tax Deal

Photo: MSNBC

The speech is over and… WOW.This was the angriest Obama has ever been in public, as he lashed out at Democrats for not letting him compromise.



He compared progressive opposition to this tax deal to complaints that he didn’t get a public option in the healthcare reform debate.

And he pulled no punches regarding the GOP comparing them to hostage takers (middle class taxpayers are the hostages) and bomb throwers (John Boehner) is a bomb thrower who will have to start governing.

———

Here we go… refresh for updates…

2:26: My #1 priority is to do what’s right for the American people… Priority is to make sure tax cuts don’t go up, and not let political bickering get in the way.

2:27: He’s hitting on the same themes as yesterday. Explaining the deal.

2:28: Obama says he understands the desire to fight. But in the meantime, “I’m not here to play games.”

Q&A Time:

Q: Why should America believe what you say after going back on what you’ve said previously about not extending the Bush tax cuts?

A: This isn’t about political expediency, or going back. This is just about what’s doable under current realities. Making point over and over again, that he’s willing to go back on his position to guarantee that nobodys sees a tax hike right away.

Keeping tax cuts for the rich are the GOP’s “Holy Grail.”

Q: Will this do as much for the recovery as the original stimulus did?

A: No, but this is a totally different situation. Crisis has passed, and there’s no risk of a double dip.

The single most important jobs program is a growing economy. The best anti-povery program is a growing economy.

Q: Can you guarantee that the unemployment rate will go down because of this deal?

A: My expectation is that the unemployment rate will go down because of this deal.

Q: Why should the Democrats budge?

A: Because you don’t neogtiate with hostage takers, when there’s a risk the hostage gets harmed. Key thing is that this is a temporary compromise.

Q: What does this cave-in portend for the debt limit debate coming up?

A: Nobody, including John Boehner, wants to see anything happen to the credit rating of the US. Once he’s sworn in as speaker, Boehner can’t just be on the sideliens and be a bomb thrower.

Obama compares the debate to healthcare, and to Progressives complaining about lack of public option. He’s clearly lost his temper. He then slams Democrats for not realising that not everyone agrees with them. The NYT op-ed page is not conventional wisdom.

——————–

We’ll be covering LIVE right here as Obama speaks on the tax deal. His speech is scheduled to start at any moment

As we’ve been writing about today, and as FireDogLake notes, opposition to the deal is mounting from some surprising corners, including Blue Dog Mary Landrieu.

VP Biden has been on Capitol Hill all day trying to convince Democrats not to have their feelings hurt by the deal that was made between Obama and the GOP behind their backs.

Meanwhile, CNBC’s John Harwood is reporting that “most Democrats will vote against this deal.”

Click here for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.