Obama Speech Sets YouTube Record





Nearly 7 million viewers have watched President Obama’s speech at the White House correspondents’ dinner 5 days ago.

The President’s speech drew “more views than any other YouTube video of Barack Obama speaking in public,” according to C-SPAN. During the speech, which came less than 2 days after Obama ordered the mission which led to the dead of Osama bin Laden, the President poked fun at Donald Trump, a potential GOP presidential candidate.

