Once Again, Obama Slams Republicans For Not Passing Small Business Bailout

President Obama is giving remarks following today’s “strong” jobs report, and naturally he’s trumpeting the fact that the private sector created 67K new jobs in August (the 8th straight month of gains).



Of course, he’s quickly segued into a slam on the Republicans in Congress for not passing a bill that will reduce fees and taxes on small business.

Keep in mind, he says, “It is paid for”

As for a “broader package of ideas” to improve the economy (but not a stimulus) we’ll get details next week.

He’ll be holding a press conference next week, and he says he doesn’t regret calling this “Recovery Summer.”

