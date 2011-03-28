9 Days After Starting A War In Libya, Obama Will Explain To America Why We're There

Photo: matt_oviaFlickr

Better late than never?9 days after launching air strikes in Libya — they first began two Saturdays ago — President Obama will tell the American people what the heck the US goal is.



The speech will be broadcast tonight at 7:30 PM ET.

Among the questions Americans might want answered: What on earth is the national interest in such a campaign? Was Qaddafi a threat? Why aren’t we bombing other countries in the area? Why wasn’t Congress consulted? What’s the endgame?

We shall see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.