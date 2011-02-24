Obama Gives Weak Speech On Libya, And Doesn't Even Mention Qaddafi

Joe Weisenthal
Barack Obama

Photo: C-Span

Update: Several are noting that Obama didn’t even mention Qaddafi. Pretty weak.

Original post: President Obama is speaking on Libya.

We’re covering LIVE. Refresh here for updates.

Key points

  • The US is doing everything that can be done to stop the ‘suffering and bloodshed”
  • We condemn the violence.
  • Everyone must speak as one voice.
  • Hillary Clinton will travel to Geneva on Monday for a special session of the Human Rights Council.
  • Full range of options to deal with Libya are being explored.

And that’s it!

No details, just a strong condemnation and plans to do more.

