Obama Gives Weak Speech On Libya, And Doesn't Even Mention Qaddafi

Photo: C-Span
Update: Several are noting that Obama didn’t even mention Qaddafi. Pretty weak.
Original post: President Obama is speaking on Libya.
We’re covering LIVE. Refresh here for updates.
Key points
- The US is doing everything that can be done to stop the ‘suffering and bloodshed”
- We condemn the violence.
- Everyone must speak as one voice.
- Hillary Clinton will travel to Geneva on Monday for a special session of the Human Rights Council.
- Full range of options to deal with Libya are being explored.
And that’s it!
No details, just a strong condemnation and plans to do more.
