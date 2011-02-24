Obama Gives Weak Speech On Libya, And Doesn't Even Mention Qaddafi

Photo: C-Span

Update: Several are noting that Obama didn’t even mention Qaddafi. Pretty weak.



Original post: President Obama is speaking on Libya.

We’re covering LIVE. Refresh here for updates.

Key points

The US is doing everything that can be done to stop the ‘suffering and bloodshed”

We condemn the violence.

Everyone must speak as one voice.

Hillary Clinton will travel to Geneva on Monday for a special session of the Human Rights Council.

Full range of options to deal with Libya are being explored.

And that’s it!

No details, just a strong condemnation and plans to do more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.