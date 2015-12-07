The White House made a correction to one thing Obama said in his big Oval Office address

The White House issued a correction to part of President Barack Obama’s during a rare Oval Office address to the nation Sunday evening.

When emailing out the official transcript of his speech, the White House included a correction to note that Tashfeen Malik, one of the perpetrators of the San Bernardino, California, attack, arrived in the US as part of the visa-waiver program.

Malik came to the US last year on a K-1 “fiance visa,” officials have said. She was engaged to Syed Farook, the other culprit in Wednesday’s shooting, which left 14 dead and wounded more than 20 others. A K-1 visa allows the individual to come to the US and be married within 90 days, making him or her eligible for a green card and putting the person on the path to eventual citizenship.

The visa-waiver program, which Obama mistakenly referenced, allows foreign individuals to come to the US for 90 days without a visa for travel purposes if they meet certain requirements.

Obama raised the issue on Sunday as one of several proposals on which he urged Congress to take action.

During the speech, the president called for expanded monitoring of individuals coming to the US without visas, greater restrictions on assault weapons, and an authorization of military force against the terrorist group ISIS, also known as the Islamic State.

Despite Obama’s pleas, there are few signs that congressional Republicans will yield to many of the president’s proposals.

During an interview on Fox News immediately following the speech, presidential candidate and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) slammed the president’s speech and called for a “substantial ground army” to fight ISIS.

“Nothing we heard in that speech tonight will assuage people’s fears,” Rubio said.

