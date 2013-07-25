Here Comes Obama's Big Speech On The Economy

President Barack Obama will kick off a series of speeches on the economy today at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., in what the White House has been billing as a major speech with historic elements.



The site of the speech is the same as a 2005 address that aides consider one of the then-Sen. Obama’s best. It likely won’t contain any new, hard policy proposals, and House Speaker John Boehner snarked today that it’s like an “Easter egg with no candy.”

Obama is also expected to use the speeches to preview fights with Republicans over a couple of important fall deadlines — the “continuing resolution” bill to avoid a government shutdown, and a hike in the debt ceiling to avoid default.

We’ll be covering the speech live. In the meantime, check out Josh Barro’s advance analysis.

