Obama's Big Economic Speech Is Greeted By A Brutal Cover Of The Chicago Tribune

President Barack Obama’s big speech on the economy at Knox College in Galesburg, Ill., garnered small-scale national attention. It was, however, greeted by a brutal cover story in The Chicago Tribune.



Much of Obama’s speech centered on a theme of the country turning the corner on the economy, but the Tribune painted a picture of a local economy still struggling to do so. The headline:

“In Galesburg, few signs of economic recovery.”

Among other things, the story details the closing of a Maytag refrigerator plant a decade ago that cost about 5% of the city’s population their jobs. The city continues to lose manufacturing jobs, and median income of the former Maytag workers has dropped to between $30,000 and $40,000 a year.

Here’s the cover:

