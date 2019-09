After listening to Obama’s debt speech, we’re really not sure what he’s cutting. Mainly it seems as though the issue will go away through tax hikes.



The one area he is focusing on is defence, and as such defence stocks are diving.

L-3 and Lockheed Martin are among the losers.

