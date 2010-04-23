Here's What Happened When Obama Came To New York And Didn't Castigate Wall Street

One hundred Cooper Union students won a raffle and got to sit just 45 feet away from Obama today as he gave a speech on financial reform in the school’s best auditorium, the same one that housed Abraham Lincoln when he addressed the student body seven score and 10 years ago.
We spoke to a few students, met a lot of protesters, and dodged what seemed like a million cops to bring you the full story of when Obama came to NYC.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.