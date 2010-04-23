Here's What Happened When Obama Came To New York And Didn't Castigate Wall Street

One hundred Cooper Union students won a raffle and got to sit just 45 feet away from Obama today as he gave a speech on financial reform in the school’s best auditorium, the same one that housed Abraham Lincoln when he addressed the student body seven score and 10 years ago.



We spoke to a few students, met a lot of protesters, and dodged what seemed like a million cops to bring you the full story of when Obama came to NYC.

Not surprisingly, the speech area was a madhouse. Cops were everywhere. Even in the subway, searching bags. Their mission: Protect Obama from the crazies. The Tea Partiers want freedom! Everyone was peaceful but the cops were ready. Just in case. No joke - this guy is a bounty hunter. He brought his dog, Henry. They were off duty. The police step up sanitation trucks to blockade some of the streets And more penetrable blockades elsewhere Bloomberg had to get out somehow! Cooper Union had a special tent set up outside to protect the VIPs while they exited Everyone else exited over here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.