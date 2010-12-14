Obama Speaks On The State Of The Tax Deal

5:33: And that’s it. No questions were asked.



5:32: I urge the House of Representatives to act quickly on this matter.

5:31: Obama has begun. Talking up basics of the tax deal.

Update 5:25 ET: Still no Obama. Late press conferences seem to be standard fare at the White House right now.

At 5:10 (or whenever the he gets around to it), the President is set to speak on the Senate’s clearing the first key tax hurdle.

We’ll be covering LIVE and watching to see if he says anything about prospects in the House, which do sound as though they’re improving.

Click here to refresh for updates.

