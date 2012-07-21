OBAMA: 'We May Never Understand What Leads Somebody To Terrorize Their Fellow Human Beings'

Photo: CNN/screenshot

President Barack Obama just addressed the nation on the Colorado shooting tragedy. He spoke in Fort Myers, Fla., at what was supposed to be a campaign event. Much of the crowd, at times cheering “Four More Years,” appeared to be confused about what was going on.



Obama said “such violence, such evil is senseless.”

He reflected on what the tragedy could mean personally, as a parent.

“My daughters go to the movies. What if Sasha and Malia had been at the theatre?” he said.

Obama said he spoke to the mayor, expressed how “heartbroken we are.” We may never understand what leads somebody to “terrorize their fellow human beings like this.”

“The federal government is ready to do whatever is necessary to bring whoever’s responsible for this heinous crime to justice,” he added.

At the planned campaign event, Obama said there was another day for politics.

“There are going to be other days for politics. This is a day for prayer and for reflection.”

“What matters at the end of the day is not the small things,” Obama added. “It is not the trivial things which so often consume us in our daily lives.”

He ended his remarks by calling for a moment of silence.

“If there’s anything to take away from this tragedy it’s the reminder that life is very fragile,” he said. “Our time here is limited and precious.”

Watch Obama speak about the tragedy in Aurora below:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;object classid="clsid:D27CDB6E-AE6D-11cf-96B8-444553540000" id="ooyalaPlayer_6d8y9_h4vg2tvx" width="618" height="347" codebase="http://fpdownload.macromedia.com/get/flashplayer/current/swflash.cab"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;param name="movie" value="http://player.ooyala.com/player.swf?embedCode=A4bmpmNToWHaPbUpgRq-4MP1EShkwH6_&amp;amp;amp;amp;version=2" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;param name="bgcolor" value="#000000" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;param name="allowScriptAccess" value="always" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;param name="allowFullScreen" value="true" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;param name="flashvars" value="embedType=noscriptObjectTag&amp;amp;amp;amp;embedCode=A4bmpmNToWHaPbUpgRq-4MP1EShkwH6_&amp;amp;amp;amp;videoPcode=BhdmY6l9g002rBhQ6aEBZiheacDu" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;embed src="http://player.ooyala.com/player.swf?embedCode=A4bmpmNToWHaPbUpgRq-4MP1EShkwH6_&amp;amp;amp;amp;version=2" bgcolor="#000000" width="618" height="347" name="ooyalaPlayer_6d8y9_h4vg2tvx" align="middle" play="true" loop="false" allowscriptaccess="always" allowfullscreen="true" type="application/x-shockwave-flash" flashvars="&amp;amp;amp;amp;embedCode=A4bmpmNToWHaPbUpgRq-4MP1EShkwH6_&amp;amp;amp;amp;videoPcode=BhdmY6l9g002rBhQ6aEBZiheacDu" pluginspage="http://www.adobe.com/go/getflashplayer"&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/embed&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/object&amp;amp;amp;gt;

UPDATE: MITT ROMNEY also spoke movingly about the tragedy in New Hampshire today:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.