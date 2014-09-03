Obama Plans To Send More Air Force Units To The Baltics

President Barack Obama held a joint press conference from Estonia with President Toomas Hendrik Ilves on Wednesday, during which he addressed the ISIS video released on Tuesday that purportedly shows the killing of a second American hostage, journalist Steven Sotloff.

“We cannot even begin to imagine the agony that everyone who loved Steven is feeling right now,” Obama said.

The U.S President also announced plans to send “additional Air Force units” to Estonia’s Amari Air Base to help defend the region against Russia.

Around one-quarter of the Estonian population speaks Russian, but the country is a member of NATO and the European Union.

The press conference was held at the same time that wire reports coming out of Ukraine said “a permanent ceasefire” with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been reached in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region.

“It’s too early to tell what the ceasefire means,” Obama said in reaction to reports. The Kremlin almost immediately denied agreeing to a ceasefire.

Obama will also meet with Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite and Latvia’s president Andris Berzins before he attends a NATO summit on Friday. There, plans to create a force capable of deploying at a rapid speed in Eastern Europe will be discussed.

“One of our goals is to get NATO to work with us that can combat ISIL,” Obama said during the conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.