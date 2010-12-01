Obama: There's Still No Deal On Tax Cuts

Barack Obama is speaking right now after having just met with the new GOP Congressional leaders.



On the #1 issue that everyone cares about, taxes, there’s still no deal, and the sticking point is whether all tax cuts should be permanent.

Obama: “Having said that… we agreed that there must be some sensible common ground.”

Tim Geithner and OBM director Jack Lew have been appointed by the President to lead The White House’s side of the negotiation.

And he’s promising that the middle class can know that their taxes won’t get hiked at the beginning of 2011.

Among other topics that came up:

START treaty

Extending unemployment insurance (which happens to expire for many today, and it doesn’t sound like there’s much common ground on that one).

