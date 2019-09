There really has scarcely been any policy news to come out of CNBC’s Obama town hall, but… he did kinda sorta indicate his openness to a payroll tax holiday if it could be shown that it would work.



Still he seemed sceptical.

Also of news, he hinted that maybe Geithner and Summers would be gone after the election.

