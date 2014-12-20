OBAMA: Sony Made A 'Mistake'

President Obama said in a news conference Friday that Sony made a mistake pulling “The Interview” following a series of hacks from a group called Guardians of Peace.

A reporter asked Obama if Sony was right to pull the movie. Obama responded:

“I’m sympathetic to the concerns they faced. Having said all that, I think they made a mistake.”

Obama continued:

“I wish [Sony] had spoken to me first. I would have told them do not get into a pattern where you’re intimidated by these kinds of criminal attacks.”

He also said other companies shouldn’t cave to pressure from hackers like Sony did to avoid setting a precedent.

When Sony decided to pull the movie Wednesday night, pundits exploded. The fear is that caving to hackers sends a message that companies and individuals can be controlled simply by the threat of the hack.

Obama agrees with that.

