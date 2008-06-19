Obama Sock Monkey Makers Baffled By "Racist" Charge





The Obama sock monkey doll’s defiant creators are seeking a new manufacturer after the old one dumped them. Their logic? It’s OK to make an Obama sock monkey because Obama has a “resemblance to a chimpanzee”:

Salt Lake Tribune: A stuffed sock monkey doll dressed as and named after presidential candidate Barack Obama may not be shelved just yet, despite cries of racism from around the country.

David and Elizabeth Lawson, the doll’s creators who live in West Jordan, released a lengthy statement, ending with the sentiment “We hope to meet again soon in a new venue.”

Apparently that new venue is http://sockpoliticians.com. The Web site has the same doll, description and format as the Lawsons’ previous site.

The statement said the mass production of the doll, and the upcoming Sen. John McCain take – JohnnieMcSock – are canceled. However, that comes because Binkley Toys Inc., the Canadian company originally hired to mass produce the doll, pulled out after receiving multiple e-mails pointing out the racist nature of the doll. Binkley owner Rob Bishop – who is not related to Utah Rep. Rob Bishop – called his choice to make a prototype “naive,” but apologized and refused to make the doll.

More on sltrib.com including Elizabeth Lawson’s detailed e-mail defending the doll>

Here’s a excerpt from the latter:

It’s OK for there to be hundreds of thousands of Google sites containing references to our current president’s resemblance to a chimpanzee. However, it’s not OK to make that same association regarding our possible next president. Isn’t this the very definition of hypocrisy?

