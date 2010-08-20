Obama Shows His First Sense Of Panic About Backsliding Economy

Photo: The White House

Earlier today, President Obama scolded the Senate (Senate Republicans, that is) for holding up a small business jobs bill that’s gone nowhere.The real story, though, is that it looks like Obama might be starting to panic about the state of the economy.



In the past, Obama’s strategy has been to take credit for the good economy. Even after monthly jobs reports that have been mediocre, the President has defended the numbers and claimed success.

That’s changed. Now the strategy is to acknowledge that the economy is weak, and to blame opponents — it’s a subtle, but important shift.

