Republicans Are Now Freaking Out About This Obama Comment On Government And Business

Getty



Mitt Romney is now joining a chorus of Republicans jumping on President Barack Obama for this weekend soundbite: “If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”Romney, of course, is eager to change the conversation from anything related to tax returns or his Bain Capital record. So now he’s jumping in the fray, which really went mainstream on Monday when radio host Rush Limbaugh said Obama “hates America.”

The Romney campaign blasted an email to reporters this morning with the quote, and it is tying it to its overall theme of the week, which is that Obama has rewarded people close to him while in office. This morning’s email focuses on the Solyndra disaster. And on Monday, Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul told Fox News’ website that the comments were “insulting” to business owners.

In the speech in Roanoke, Va., on Friday, Obama pushed his idea that businesses benefit from government investment in infrastructure — like roads and bridges — and how that fits with his plan to halt tax cuts on people making $250,000 or more. Here’s the full context of what Obama said:

But you know what, I’m not going to see us gut the investments that grow our economy to give tax breaks to me or Mr. Romney or folks who don’t need them. So I’m going to reduce the deficit in a balanced way. […]

There are a lot of wealthy, successful Americans who agree with me — because they want to give something back. They know they didn’t — look, if you’ve been successful, you didn’t get there on your own. You didn’t get there on your own. I’m always struck by people who think, well, it must be because I was just so smart. There are a lot of smart people out there. It must be because I worked harder than everybody else. Let me tell you something — there are a whole bunch of hardworking people out there. (Applause.)

If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you’ve got a business — you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen. The Internet didn’t get invented on its own. Government research created the Internet so that all the companies could make money off the Internet.

The point is, is that when we succeed, we succeed because of our individual initiative, but also because we do things together.

