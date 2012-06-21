Obama Slams The Romney Campaign For Meddling With Europe

Courtesy of AFP



President Barack Obama had harsh words for his Republican rival’s presidential campaign last night, taking a shot at Mitt Romney and his advisors for dissing his administration’s economic policies overseas.In a press conference following this week’s G20 Summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, Obama got a question about a controversial op-ed that Romney advisor R. Glenn Hubbard wrote in the German business journal Handelsblatt, which criticised the Obama administration’s economic recommendations for Europe, breaking with a long-standing U.S. tradition of keeping campaign politics at home.

“Unfortunately, the advice of the U.S. government regarding solutions to the crisis is misleading for Europe and especially for Germany,” Hubbard wrote, according to the website’s translation. “Long-term confidence in solid government financing shores up growth and enables the same scope for short-term transitional assistance…”Mitt Romney, Obama’s Republican opponent, understands this very well and advises a gradual fiscal consolidation for the U.S.: structural reform to stimulate growth.”

While Obama refrained from criticising Hubbard directly, his message Tuesday was clear:

“I would point out that we have one President at a time and one administration at a time, and I think traditionally the notion has been that America’s political differences end at the water’s edge,” Obama said, according to the White House transcript. “I’d also suggest that he may not be familiar with what our suggestions to the Germans have been. And I think sometimes back home there is a desire to superimpose whatever ideological arguments are taking place back home on to a very complicated situation in Europe.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.