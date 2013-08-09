Obama Slams Kanye West And Kim Kardashian For Complicating The American Dream

Victor Decolongon/Getty President Obama says access to celebrities like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is warping young Americans’ ideas of success.

President Obama isn’t the biggest Kanye West fan.

In fact, he’s even called the rapper a “jacka–” on two separate occasions.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Obama used Kanye and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, as examples of a warped American dream.

In a recent interview with David Blum for Kindle Singles, Blum asks the president about the American dream, saying, “Part of the American dream — even if you’re poor, or lower-middle class — involves yearning for tangible things you can’t afford. Were there things, when you were growing up, that you yearned for that you couldn’t afford?”

Obama responded that the American dream used to be simpler: an education, a steady job, a home, and family. “There was not that window into the lifestyles of the rich and famous.”

The president recalled a simpler time when “kids weren’t monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing, or where Kanye West was going on vacation, and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success.”

Obama continued to argue that with more access to celebrities and fame, a “change in culture” has occurred, distorting how many young Americans view success.

Way to go, Kimye.

