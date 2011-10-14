Obama Slams FOX News Reporter: 'I Didn't Know You Were A Spokesman For Mitt Romney'

President Barack Obama couldn’t resist stepping into the 2012 fray this afternoon, taking a swipe at both Mitt Romney and Fox News during an official press conference with the President of South Korea.



When asked by Fox reporter Ed Henry about Romney’s criticism of Obama’s response to the foiled Iranian assassination attempt, Obama shot back: “Well, I didn’t know you were the spokesperson for Mitt Romney, Ed.”

He then avoided engaging Romney and explained how his administration is dealing with Iran in regards to the plot.

The quip got some laughs but there was no doubt POTUS meant it as a thinly veiled jab against Henry and his bosses.

UPDATE, 2:11p.m.:

Henry defended his question to fellow Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly after the press conference, saying he was giving the president “a chance to push back” on critics.

But Mediaite points out that Obama’s criticism wasn’t entirely unjustified. The quote Henry used actually came from Romney’s foreign policy speech, delivered about a week before news broke about the Iranian plot.



Watch the exchange below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.