Watch Obama suddenly break out into song while delivering a moving eulogy

President Barack Obama abruptly started singing “Amazing Grace” as he spoke at a Friday eulogy.

The president spoke at the funeral for South Carolina State Sen. Clementa Pinckney (D), who was one of nine people shot last week at a historic black church in Charleston. The crowd was initially taken aback by Obama’s song, but soon joined in.

Watch below:

The video of Obama singing Amazing Grace http://t.co/wGoVUMyqaH

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 26, 2015

Obama leads the arena in Amazing Grace. pic.twitter.com/OhyzdopB2J

— Sam Tyson (@SamInteractive) June 26, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.