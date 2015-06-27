Watch Obama suddenly break out into song while delivering a moving eulogy

President Barack Obama abruptly started singing “Amazing Grace” as he spoke at a Friday eulogy.
The president spoke at the funeral for South Carolina State Sen. Clementa Pinckney (D), who was one of nine people shot last week at a historic black church in Charleston. The crowd was initially taken aback by Obama’s song, but soon joined in.
