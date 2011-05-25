Obama Signs Westminster Abbey Guest Book…Using 2008 Date!

2008 was a good year for Barack Obama. He won the election and became the first black president, after all.



And even though it’s now 2011, it seems 2008 is still at the forefront of Obama’s mind.

See, while on his state visit in London today, Obama signed the guest book at the famed Westminster Abbey, but he didn’t date it May 24, 2011 — instead he put “24 May 2008:”

The AP’s photo caption notes the mistake kindly:

A message from US President Barack Obama and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, apparently signed by the President with the wrong date of 2008 in the distinguished visitors’ book during a tour of Westminster Abbey, in central London, as part of his state visit to the United Kingdom, Tuesday May 24, 2011. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool)

Blaze writer Billy Hallowell may have had the best one-liner while we were discussing the photo: “Maybe that’s the year he visited all 57 states.”

Touche.

Read New York Magazine’s reaction over on the blog.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

