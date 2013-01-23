Mr. President, Here's A Tax Plan That Will Actually Create Jobs

If President Obama were to accomplish one thing in his next term, it should be to lower significantly the unemployment rate. At a current 7.8% (according to the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics) roughly 12.2 million people in the U.S. are without jobs. The economy matters. People are happy when they’re productive at work and making money. Anyone who says that money doesn’t matter either has a trust fund or is about three days into Burning Man and is still high on the novelty of the barter system (try to take down a Moncler coat at Barney’s with some wampum and see how far that’ll get you.) As Benjamin Disraeli said, “Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action.” If we have jobs where we can be productive, then we have action, and we at least have a shot at happiness.



The economy is trending towards a larger base of entrepreneurs. The only issue is that unlike years ago when people started businesses with a stapler, three pens, and a rotary phone powered by Bell, it simply costs more to start a business today. Chris Anderson can talk about FREE (Hyperion, New York , NY, 2009) and the lowering costs of the online economy all he wants, but I don’t trust financial models built off Linux, and when I need to change a glitch in my shopping cart during a national sales campaign, 3am Skype calls with Indonesia just don’t cut it. The reality is, things cost money, and people are only going to work so long for you to put an experience on their resume and for stock options that don’t have value. In most cases, you need money in order to make money.

Entrepreneurs are the people that will create the jobs that this country needs. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small firms (independent businesses with fewer than 500 employees) represent 99.7% of all employer firms and generated 65% of net new jobs over the last 17 years. There’s power in those numbers.

Here’s what President Obama should do to help promote entrepreneurship and create a new capitalist economy: Give tax breaks to those private individuals who make angel investments – those investments that require more funding than a credit card would allow, but less than a typical Venture Capital or Private Equity firm would allocate – and certainly with a different growth profile.

Each entrepreneur – much as on Yelp, or Airbnb – would receive a rating based on his experience or success in starting a business, populated by investors or people familiar with that individual’s prior projects. To the extent that an entrepreneur is novice, his rating would either be zero – or he could get credit for relevant industry experience. For example, someone who is just starting out as a new business owner would have a higher risk profile and lower rating, but investment in that business would allow for a larger tax write-off because the chances of a return on that investment, and sustained job creation, would theoretically be smaller – but still possible, nonetheless. On the other hand, if someone like Jack Dorsey (cofounder of Square and Twitter, whose net worth according to Forbes is $1.1 billion, and who might just be the Messiah for all we know) were to ask for funding, because of his track record, the investor would enjoy less of a write-off, but there would be greater certainty that Dorsey’s venture would create jobs because of his past success in doing so. This program solves two problems: it gives people with sound business models a way to build businesses and create jobs, and gets people with money to invest in our country’s future.

Capital is scarce, and there are a lot of people out there who have money but are afraid to lend it. So what do they do? They either hold onto it in bank checking accounts or CDs (certificates of deposit), invest in stocks and bonds, or perhaps buy real estate. But investment in securities or assets of this type doesn’t fund the growth of this country, necessarily. Most of the companies that one would invest in publicly have management that knows it has to meet the quarterly expectations of Wall Street analysts and shareholders, so in many instances they would use that capital to invest in projects that would reduce greatly their largest expense – human capital – having the exact opposite effect of what this country actually needs – the creation of jobs. We need to give private, wealthy individuals incentive to fund companies that can create jobs by giving those investors a tax break that is proportionate to the capital invested and the risk profile of the entrepreneurs seeking capital. Larger investment and higher risk equate to a larger tax break.

Clearly, I have not worked out all the kinks in my proposal, but much in entrepreneurial fashion, it’s a minimum viable starting point that at least gets us thinking about ways to enhance economically the private sector and benefit the people that are looking to take the kinds of risks that helped build the economic foundation of this country over the last century. A path towards a happier and more productive society is not in lowering the bar to accommodate apathy, but rather to raise our standards and reward hard work and risk taking that will not just build economic profits, but also rebuild the content of our national character.

