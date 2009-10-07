Scott Black: Obama Should Be More Like FDR (VIDEO)

Scott Black, President of Adelphi Management, says Obama should have done more with the stimulus package in handling unemployment.



Earlier on Bloomberg, Black goes old school on us and cites the FDR’s administration’s handling of the depression:

“Although we had alphabet soup like NRA, WPA, and TVA. These were real projects that helped America… We should’ve done something that was parallel with infrastructure to put people to work.”



