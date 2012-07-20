Obama 'Shocked And Saddened' By Colorado Shooting

Century 16 movie theatre

President Barack Obama has just released a statement in which he says he is “shocked and saddened” by a late-night shooting at Colorado movie theatre that left 12 dead.Obama and the first lady called the shooting “horrific and tragic,” according to the Associated Press.



“As we do when confronted by moments of darkness and challenge, we must now come together as one American family,” Obama said, according to the AP. “All of us must have the people of Aurora in our thoughts and prayers as they confront the loss of family, friends, and neighbours.”

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and his wife Ann said they were “deeply saddened by the news of the senseless violence,” the AP reported.

UPDATE: Comments from men and women who were at the theatre when the gunman opened fire are starting to roll in.

Donovan Tate and his girlfriend were watching the midnight showing of Batman when the shooting started, according to CBS Denver.

“There was this one guy on all fours crawling,” Tate told CBS Denver. “There was this girl spitting up blood. There were bullet holes in some people’s backs, in some people’s arms. There was one guy who was just stripped down to his boxers. It looked like he had been shot in the back or something.”

Another man, who was sitting in theatre #9 when the violence started told CBS Denver “somebody kicked in the emergency exit and started throwing gas grenades and started shooting people at random.”

Twitter is flooded with reactions to tragic shooting. Here is what people are saying:

Stephen Keane, @kranepool, asked people to remember this goes beyond U.S. guns laws:

@sathm tweeted his surprise at the overnight incident:

@fr_gonzales, a Texas pastor tweeted his support for all the victims:

