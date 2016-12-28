'We must never repeat the horrors of war again': Japan's prime minister at Pearl Harbour

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pay their respects at the USS Arizona Memorial. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama made a historic joint visit to Pearl Harbour, honouring thousands who perished in the Japanese surprise attack of December 7, 1941, that led the US to enter the World War II.

Abe offered “sincere and everlasting condolences” to those who lost their lives and said “we must never repeat the horrors of war again”. Notably, Abe did not apologise for the attack.

Obama called Abe’s visit a “historic gesture” not only because he was the first Japanese leader to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, the resting place for more than a thousand sailors and Marines killed in the attack, but the presence of the two marked the first joint visit to Pearl Harbour by US and Japanese leaders.

President Obama(L) and Prime Minister Abe place wreaths at the USS Arizona Memorial. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

“We must never repeat the horrors of war again,” Abe said. “This is the solemn vow we, the people of Japan, have taken.”

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

