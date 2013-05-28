Here's The Unforgettable Moment When Obama realised He Had Forgotten To Salute A Marine

Obama recently forgot to salute a Marine on his way into the Marine One helicopter, promptly turned around and went back to shake the Marine’s hand.



You can clearly see the Marine smile and say “Thank you, Sir.”

President Ronald Reagan started the presidential salute to Marines in 1981 when he asked Gen. Robert Barrow, then-commandant of the Marines, if he could salute the Marines working around the White House.

Barrow responded with what now seems pretty obvious, “Sir, you can salute whomever you want,” according to Carey Winfrey, former Marine and former editor of Smithsonian Magazine.

