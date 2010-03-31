Obama Set To Make History, Opening Up Offshore Oil Drilling In The US

Surprise!



According to the NYT, Obama will today announce a limited end to the US’s moratorium on offshore oil drilling.

Most costs will remain as is, but certain part of the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska, and the Pacific Coast will see activity for the first time.

The entire Pacific Coast — which is arguably the real theatre in this battle — will remain unaffected. Any Atlantic coastline New Jersey and above will remain off limits now.

Is this a Nixon-goes-to-China moment, something only a Democrat could accomplish? Maybe, or maybe the need to open up any opportunities for jobs-producing domestic industries is a simple necessity. We’re guessing The White House has al read pre-briefed sympathetic mainstream environmentalists. Farther towards the fringe they’re going to freak out.

