Obama Sends Out Creepy Email: 'Sometime Soon, Can We Meet For Dinner?'

President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign just sent out this creepy email, with the subject line “Sometime soon, can we meet for dinner,” asking supporters to donate to his campaign for a chance to have dinner with Obama.”Maybe I’ll get to thank you in person,” it says.

Obama’s team has run a similar fundraising gimmick before — and the email says he plans on continuing it throughout the campaign.

We just hope future emails aren’t so unsettling.

Here’s the email:

Friend —

Supporters like you are the reason I’m here, and the values we share have always made our organisation more than just a political campaign.

So whenever I can, I want to take the opportunity to meet you. Last month, that meant I got to talk to folks in Iowa about small-business opportunities, and sit down with a group of volunteers from around the country who helped build this campaign in their communities this summer.

Today, I want to ask if you’ll join me and three other supporters for a meal and conversation sometime soon.

Please donate $5 or more to be automatically entered for a chance to join me for dinner.

If this sounds a bit familiar to you, it’s because we’ve done this before. In fact, my hope is that I’ll be able to keep doing these dinners throughout the campaign.

They’re a chance for me to talk one on one with people like you who are taking ownership of this campaign and connect with the work going on every day in neighborhoods across the country.

These dinners also set our campaign apart. No matter what our opponents do over the next 14 months, dinners like these are how we will continue to put people at the heart of this campaign — and prove that we don’t need checks from Washington lobbyists or special-interest PAC money to win an election. We can do it person to person, in our neighborhoods and backyards, and over the dinner table.

That’s why I’m asking for your donation today. I hope you’ll take a minute to help build this campaign. When you do, you’ll have a chance to join me for dinner:

https://donate.barackobama.com/Dinner

Maybe I’ll get to thank you in person.

Barack

