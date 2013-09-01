Obama Sends Draft Resolution For Use Of Military Force Against Syria To Capitol Hill

Paul Szoldra

Following President Obama’s speech early Saturday where he said the United States “should” strike against Syria following a deadly chemical weapons attack, The White House sent a draft resolution to Capitol Hill that would authorise the use of military force.

From Politico:

The draft resolution, crafted by White House officials, does not set any deadline for U.S. action, but it is clearly written to assuage congressional concerns over open-ended American involvement in the two-year-old Syria civil war.

The President likely has the support of the Senate, but getting the votes in the House may prove to be a challenge, as Josh Barro points out.

Here it is:

Resolution syriaDocumentCloud

