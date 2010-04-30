BAD BOYS, BAD BOYS: Obama Sending SWAT Teams To Inspect Gulf Oil Rigs

Photo: Wikimedia

Yesterday, President Obama gave his first speech about the current situation in the Gulf of Mexico involving BP, Transocean, and one massive oil spill.

In an odd turn, Obama announced he’d be sending SWAT teams out to all oil rigs and platforms in the Gulf to inspect them, as pointed out by RealClearPolitics. We’re not sure what a Special Weapons And Tactics team is going to do on an oil rig but we’re pretty sure it’ll make good fodder for Tom Clancy’s next book.More generally though, the broader lesson here is that responding to an environmental disaster is now a Homeland Security issue. A Department formed after 9/11 has grown into an all-encompassing beast, taking over environmental issues that nobody would have imagined would have been in their purview.



Full transcription follows; RealClearPolitics has video:

PRESIDENT OBAMA: “Earlier today, DHS Secretary Napolitano announced that this incident is of national significance and the Department of Interior has announced that they will be sending SWAT teams to the Gulf to inspect all platforms and rigs. And I have ordered the Secretaries of Interior and Homeland Security as well as Administrator Lisa Jackson of the Environmental Protection Agency to visit the site on Friday to ensure that BP and the entire U.S. government is doing everything possible, not just to respond to this incident, but also to determine its cause.”

