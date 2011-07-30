Obama: Send Tweets To GOP Reps -- And Here Are Their Handles

Photo: Image: Flickr; Bird: Twitter

President Obama has sure taken to Twitter lately: first he gave a town hall over the service.Then, about an hour ago, he asked Americans to tweet their congresspeople to pressure them to reach a compromise on the debt ceiling.



That tweet was signed with “BO,” which supposedly means it came direct from the man himself.

Now, he (or his staff, probably) is going through state by state and revealing the Twitter handles of Republicans in Congress so you can tweet them directly. So far, he’s up to Arkansas.

Obama has more than 9 million followers.

It’s a great validation for the social networking service, but I’m not sure what it says about the current generation of voters — we’re all too busy for a letter or a phone call, but 140 characters? No problem.

