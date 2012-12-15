Obama Scolds The NHL And Its Players Over The Lockout

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

President Barack Obama is not ready to get involved in the NHL lockout. But that didn’t stop him from lecturing both the league and the players in an interview with Frank Vascellaro of WCCO in Minneapolis (via Puck Daddy).Here’s the president’s full response when asked if he would intervene in the NHL lockout (emphasis is ours):



“You know, look. I’ve got to say, because we’ve had an NBA lockout, we’ve had an NFL lockout during the course of my presidency, the president of the United States shouldn’t have to get involved in a sports lockout. My message to owners and to players is, you guys make a lot of money and you make a lot of money on the backs of fans, so do right by your fans. You can figure out how to spread out a bunch of revenue that you’re bringing in, but do right by the people who support you. And I shouldn’t have to be involved in a dispute between really wealthy players and even wealthier owners. They should be able to settle this themselves. And remember who it is that’s putting all that money in their pockets.”

Yesterday we heard that European teams are bracing for the end of the lockout, which they believe could happen in the next week. That would allow the season to begin during the first week of January, which could be a critical point.

Much like the recent NBA lockout, it is important that the NHL begins its season when the football season ends, which is when the casual sports fan starts looking for hockey games on their televisions. Because if there is no hockey, those fans will find something else to watch and that thin ice will start to crack.

