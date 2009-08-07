Obama Schedules Speech To Brag About Jobs

Obama likes the jobs number! The President will be speaking at 1:15 to talk about how the economy only shed 247,000 jobs in July, according to CBS reporter Mark Knoller. He’ll also thump his chest over the surprise* in in the unemployment rate.



If Obama can convinced the public that the economy now really is turning around, it should help him a lot in getting his bigger policy priorities passed.

*We’ll be curious if the dip from 9.5% to 9.4% proves to be more about unemployment benefits exhaustion, rather than an actually better jobs picture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.