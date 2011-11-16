Obama Says "We Can't Wait"? He has No Idea.

In a breathtaking display of hypocrisy, a few weeks back the administration rolled out their latest contrived slogan.



“Hope and change” is fairly well discredited by now, as tens of millions who have lost their jobs and homes have also lost all hope and see no change on the horizon, and September’s “Pass this bill right now!” was not even honored by the President’s allies in the Democrat controlled Senate. In the continuing adventure in double-speak that is the Obama Administration, we are now suffering through yet another rhetorical offering.

“We can’t wait!” was rolled out October 24th when the administration introduced their latest housing policy, designed to aid homeowners who owe more than their homes are worth. Sensing that the “Pass the Bill” mantra was only highlighting the administration’s impotence, the phrase makers who reign at the seat of power at re-election headquarters in Chicago as well as their underlings at the White House seem to really like their newest catchphrase. After all, it helps creates a narrative where they can do what they’ve wanted to do since the blew up their majority in the House: rule without the consent of the governed and without the advise and consent of that pesky institution known as Congress.

Warming to his new theme, Obama warned that “We can’t wait for an increasingly dysfunctional Congress to do its job. Where they won’t act, I will. I’ve told my administration to keep looking every day for actions we can take without waiting for Congress.”

This is a bolder position than Obama was willing to take just last July when at the height of the debate on the debt ceiling when he confessed that he’d like to “bypass Congress and change the laws on my own.”

On July 25th he told the National Council of La Raza, “Believe me, the idea of doing things on my own is very tempting. I promise you.”

At that time, he stopped short of advocating rule by executive fiat, explaining to the assembled racists of La Raza that he couldn’t just ignore the immigration laws or implement the so called Dream Act on his own. “Those are the laws on the books,” Obama said at the time. “I swore an oath to uphold the laws on the books.”

By late August, that executive restraint had been rejected when he did bypass Congress, changed those laws “on his own”, and began a massive amnesty-by-decree for what could be millions of illegal aliens.

It’s perfect, really. “We Can’t Wait” allows the politicization of what might be seen by some as necessary emergency powers and bold executive action.

“‘We Can’t Wait’ initiatives won’t wait for President Obama to return from abroad,” said White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer in a tweet issued Sunday night. “We have some announcements coming this week.”

The mind reels at what horror may yet come.

As an example, on Monday the Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a multi-million dollar federal grant program designed to grow the nation’s health-care workforce and is touted as another effort by the Administration to help create jobs. Of course, the fact that it could also lead to increased union membership and a new source of dues to be used to support Democrat policies and politicians (like Obama!), is just coincidental.

Curiously, his excellency has apparently concluded that there are certain big decisions that can wait. Last week it was announced that a decision on the Keystone oil pipeline would be deferred until after the 2012 election. Supported by business and excoriated by environmental radicals who threatened to withhold support for Obama’s re-election efforts, the 1.661 mile pipeline would deliver 700,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta’s oil sands to the Gulf of Mexico. The US Chamber of Commerce released a statement that said “Unfortunately, it will immediately cost more than 20,000 Americans an opportunity to get a job working on the pipeline and hundreds of thousands more jobs in the future.”

The folks who had hoped for those jobs will just have to wait.

Apparently, however, the Canadians may not want to wait. Federal Finance Minister Jim Flaherty warned that Washington’s decision to postpone a review of the Keystone pipeline could doom the project and accelerate Canada’s efforts to ship oil to Asia instead, where there are willing buyers who just can’t wait either.

“The decision to delay it that long is actually quite a crucial decision. I’m not sure this project would survive that kind of delay,” Flaherty was quoted at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Honolulu.

Obama’s political team of Axelrod, Plouffe, and Gibbs et al were touted in 2008 for running what seemed at the time to be a brilliant campaign for the White House, although some would say that their triumph was more the result of being lucky in their opponents and being at the right place at the right time. Regardless, their arrogant disregard of the electorate in their drive to impose their will and erode America’s position in the world makes it unlikely they will be able to triumph at the ballot a second time.

This time, they are likely to discover that it’s the voters who are saying “We Can’t Wait”.

