Obama Says Problems At VA Were 'Wrong' And 'Outrageous'

President Barack Obama spoke at Fort Belvoir, Virginia Thursday prior to signing a bill designed to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs. In his speech, Obama said the bill was designed to address issues at the agency that led to “wrong” and “outrageous” incidents of long wait times for veterans seeking healthcare and attempts by officials to coverup poor performance.

“We set out to fix it, and to do right by our veterans across the board,” Obama said.

The president described the VA reform bill as part of the nation’s “sacred obligation” to serve veterans. He also noted it “passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan majorities.”

“This bill will help us ensure that veterans have access to the care they have earned,” said Obama.

The $16.3 billion VA reform bill will create additional community healthcare operations for veterans, fund the hiring of more healthcare workers, and provide for increased accountability by making it easier for officials at the agency to be fired.

