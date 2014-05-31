Obama Says Malia's Prom Date Is 'Classified Information'

AP President Barack Obama and his two daughters in 2012.

President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter recently attended her first prom. All further details, however, are apparently “classified.”

Obama addressed the prom during an interview on ABC’s “Live! With Kelly and Michael.” The president said it was nevertheless shocking to see 15-year-old Malia grow up so quickly and be dressed for the occasion.

“Malia did have her first prom … I think it’s fair to say that the first time you see your daughter in heels is a little bit jarring,” he said. “She’s lovely. She’s beautiful.”

Pushed for more details, however, Obama jokingly demurred. “I think this is all classified information,” he told the morning talk show hosts.

As to whether his daughter’s prospective date would be overwhelmed picking up Malia at the White House, Obama insisted he’s “not too intimidating. I don’t think.”

