President Obama says Derek Jeter 'stole money' from him during a golf game

President Barack Obama claimed he was hustled on the golf course by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Obama told the story during a fundraiser at the home of Las Vegas Sun editor and publisher Brian Greenspun in Nevada on Monday evening. The White House later distributed a copy of his remarks.

“The last time I saw Brian, I have to admit that he and Derek Jeter stole money from me at Shadow Creek,” Obama said.

According to the president, the situation was “clearly a setup” with Jeter pretending to be far worse than he actually was at golf before they bet on a game.

“I knew Derek, but I hadn’t played golf with him before, and as we got up to the practice range, he was shanking balls everywhere,” Obama recounted. “And I said, ‘Well, do you play golf, Derek?’ He said, ‘I just started two weeks ago.’ And Brian said, ‘Yeah, I’ll be his partner,’ because Brian is a better golfer than me. And we gave Derek Jeter like 30 strokes.”

The bet apparently worked out badly for the president.

“And then on the first tee suddenly the ball just went straight and down the middle of the fairway, and we had to take a picture of me handing Derek Jeter money at the end of it,” Obama said.

