Obama Says Fox News Is Hurting The Growth Of The United States

President Obama has attacked Fox News in an interview with Rolling Stone, questioning the impact of the channel on the long term health of the U.S. economy.



From the Rolling Stone Interview (via MSNBC, emphasis ours):

I think Fox is part of that tradition — it is part of the tradition that has a very clear, undeniable point of view. It’s a point of view that I disagree with. It’s a point of view that I think is ultimately destructive for the long-term growth of a country that has a vibrant middle class and is competitive in the world. But as an economic enterprise, it’s been wildly successful. And I suspect that if you ask Mr. Murdoch what his number-one concern is, it’s that Fox is very successful.

President Obama also criticised the “glass as half-empty” views of many Democrats (emphasis ours):

It’s like, “Well, gosh, we’ve got this historic health care legislation that we’ve been trying to get for 100 years, but it didn’t have every bell and whistle that we wanted right now, so let’s focus on what we didn’t get instead of what we got.” That self-critical element of the progressive mind is probably a healthy thing, but it can also be debilitating.

And President Obama also attacked those in the hedge fund industry, complaining about the Carried Interest tax (emphasis ours):

I know a lot of these guys who started hedge funds. They are making large profits, taking home large incomes, but because of a rule called “carried interest,” they are paying lower tax rates than their secretaries, or the janitor that cleans up the building. Or folks who are out there as police officers and teachers and small-business people. So all we’ve said is that it makes sense for them to pay taxes on it like on ordinary income.

The President continued, pointing to the real position of most Americans (emphasis ours):

The average American out there who is my primary concern and is making 60 grand a year and paying taxes on all that income and trying to send their kids through school, and partly as a consequence of bad decisions on Wall Street, feels that their job is insecure and has seen their 401(k) decline by 30 per cent, and has seen the value of their home decline — I don’t think they’re that sympathetic to these guys, and neither am I.

