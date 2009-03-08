Obama Disses Economics Blogs

Is the debate over bank nationalization and econ policy that occurs everyday in blogs getting listened to by the White House? Nope. As far as Obama sees it, the discussion on blogs is unimpressive when it comes to the economy:



NYT: [Obama] said he did not find blogs to be reliable, citing the economy as one example. “Part of the reason we don’t spend a lot of time looking at blogs,” he said, “is because if you haven’t looked at it very carefully, then you may be under the impression that somehow there’s a clean answer one way or another — well, you just nationalize all the banks, or you just leave them alone and they’ll be fine.”

So there you go. We’ll keep on talking about this stuff, going back and forth, but with the understanding that nobody upstairs is paying close attention.

That being said, he’s wrong. The bloggers we follow spend an amazing amount of time, deeply picking apart these messy questions.

