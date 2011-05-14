Obama Eases Restrictions On Oil And Gas Drilling In Alaska, Atlantic And Gulf Of Mexico

Photo: The White House

President Obama has responded to higher gas prices by encouraging more drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska, and Atlantic, according to Bloomberg.In his weekly address, the President called for the U.S. to “increase safe and responsible oil production here at home.”



The administration announced new initiatives, including annual auctions for oil and gas leases in Alaska. But it also announced that it would speed up the approval process for projects in the Atlantic, off the U.S. coast, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

The administration also plans to extend leases for those projects in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico facing crunch deadlines to deal with safety reform issues in the wake of the BP disaster, according to the New York Times.

Republicans are already calling Obama’s move a “striking” reversal.

Don’t miss: An incredible hand drawn guide to the peak oil crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.