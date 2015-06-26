OBAMA: I saved the stock market

President Barack Obama says he saved the American economy… and its stock market.

Obama did a victory lap

on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast, WTF, earlier this week, and said people’s lives are better today than they were four years ago, which is ultimately the goal of any presidency.

“I can answer unequivocally, ‘Are you better off now than you were four years ago?'” Obama said.

“And the answer is on just about every economic measure, you are.”

He then listed his accomplishments:

“So, when I take a unemployment rate from 10% down to 5.5%…”

“When I drive the uninsured rate to the lowest it’s ever been…”

“When I restore people’s 401ks…”

“When I make sure that we’re doubling clean energy…”

“High school graduations are the highest they have ever been, college attendance are the highest they have ever been…”

“LGBT rights have been recognised and solidified in ways we couldn’t even imagine 10 years ago…”

“When I look at those things, I can say, in terms of, not just managing the government, but moving the country forward we’ve had a lot more hits than misses … and that is ultimately what you’re looking for.”

It’s a high-risk move for the president to say “I” restored the stock market. But, he deserves to brag about the state of the country. When Obama took over, things were pretty bleak. Today, they are much, much better.

