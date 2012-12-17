Heartwarming Photos Of Obama Meeting With The Families Of The Sandy Hook Victims

President Barack Obama met Sunday with the families of the victims of last week’s shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which left 26 people dead, including 20 children.



According to White House pool reports, Obama met with about 13 families, before delivering remarks at an interfaith vigil for the grieving community of Newtown, Conn.

So far, the White House has not released any photos of Obama’s meetings with the families. But the family of Emilie Parker, a six-year-old victim of the shooting, posted these photos to their memorial fund Facebook page:

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

